* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,723 versus 696-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,830.00 At 1210 local time 3,807.00 Previous close 3,828.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract moved down further due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,597.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,610.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,830.00 High 3,845.00 Low 3,800.00 Close 3,822.00 Previous close 3,828.00