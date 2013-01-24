* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 33,000-0,34,000 versus 28,000-0,29,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-0,720 versus 685-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,784.00 At 1200 local time 3,742.00 Previous close 3,780.00