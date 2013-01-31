Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-0,708 versus 670-0,701 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,692.00 At 1210 local time 3,674.00 Previous close 3,691.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Castor seed future March contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,520.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,495.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,692.00 High 3,697.00 Low 3,656.00 Close 3,663.00 Previous close 3,691.00