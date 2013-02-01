BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 34,000-0,35,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,697 versus 675-0,708 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,656.00 At 1210 local time 3,660.00 Previous close 3,663.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Castor seed future March contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,485.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,520.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,656.00 High 3,680.00 Low 3,630.00 Close 3,667.00 Previous close 3,663.00
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------