BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure approves sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
* Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments
Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 34,000-0,35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,711 versus 675-0,703 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,717.00 At 1210 local time 3,703.00 Previous close 3,722.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,550.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,502.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,717.00 High 3,769.00 Low 3,696.00 Close 3,731.00 Previous close 3,722.00
June 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 3 bids for 19.75 billion rupees ($306.37 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)