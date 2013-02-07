* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 678-0,700 versus 680-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,703.00 At 1230 local time 3,684.00 Previous close 3,699.00