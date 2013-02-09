* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to short covering from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 33,000-0,34,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,695 versus 675-0,701 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,607.00 At 1210 local time 3,643.00 Previous close 3,622.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- February 9 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------