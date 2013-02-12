* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 36,000-0,37,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,705 versus 670-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,646.00 At 1210 local time 3,649.00 Previous close 3,644.00