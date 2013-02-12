* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,487.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,402.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,646.00 High 3,670.00 Low 3,600.00 Close 3,620.00 Previous close 3,644.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 18:19 12Feb13 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Feb 12 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 36,000-0,37,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,705 versus 670-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,646.00 At 1210 local time 3,649.00 Previous close 3,644.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Tuesday, 12 February 2013 18:19:02RTRS {EN}ENDS