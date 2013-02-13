* Castor seed future March contract eased due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,462.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,487.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,608.00 High 3,648.00 Low 3,600.00 Close 3,614.00 Previous close 3,620.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:59 13Feb13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Feb 13 * Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,665-0,695 versus 0,665-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,608.00 At 1210 local time 3,642.00 Previous close 3,620.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 13 February 2013 14:59:43RTRS {C}ENDS