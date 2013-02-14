* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,482.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,490.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,607.00 High 3,645.00 Low 3,600.00 Close 3,636.00 Previous close 3,622.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:45 14Feb13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Feb 14 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,668-0,698 versus 0,665-0,695 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,620.00 At 1200 local time 3,618.00 Previous close 3,614.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 14 February 2013 14:45:58RTRS {C}ENDS