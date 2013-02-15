* Castor seed future March contract improved due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,482.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,477.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,621.00 High 3,689.00 Low 3,609.00 Close 3,683.00 Previous close 3,610.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:29 15Feb13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Feb 15 * Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,695 versus 0,668-0,698 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,621.00 At 1215 local time 3,646.00 Previous close 3,610.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 15 February 2013 15:29:44RTRS {C}ENDS