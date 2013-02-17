* Castor seed future March contract lost its early gain and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,522.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,482.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,705.00 High 3,720.00 Low 3,663.00 Close 3,671.00 Previous close 3,683.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,705 versus 0,670-0,695 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,705.00 At 1215 local time 3,680.00 Previous close 3,683.00