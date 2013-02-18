* Castor seed future March contract moved in a narrow range and ended on a slightly weak note due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,520.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,522.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,675.00 High 3,681.00 Low 3,653.00 Close 3,669.00 Previous close 3,671.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:20 18Feb13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Feb 18 * Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 43,000-0,44,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,705 versus 675-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,675.00 At 1215 local time 3,664.00 Previous close 3,671.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/