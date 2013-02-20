India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 56,000-0,57,000 versus 47,000-0,48,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,710 versus 680-0,707 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,692.00 At 1200 local time 3,670.00 Previous close 3,686.00
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India