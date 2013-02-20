* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 56,000-0,57,000 versus 47,000-0,48,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,710 versus 680-0,707 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,692.00 At 1200 local time 3,670.00 Previous close 3,686.00