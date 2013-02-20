* Castor seed future March contract moved up further due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,547.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,540.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,692.00 High 3,755.00 Low 3,663.00 Close 3,734.00 Previous close 3,686.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:03 20Feb13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Feb 20 * Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 56,000-0,57,000 versus 47,000-0,48,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,710 versus 680-0,707 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,692.00 At 1200 local time 3,670.00 Previous close 3,686.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 20 February 2013 15:03:42RTRS {C}ENDS