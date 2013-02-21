Castor seed future March contract fluctuated in a narrow range and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,565.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,547.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,732.00 High 3,755.00 Low 3,710.00 Close 3,730.00 Previous close 3,734.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:01 21Feb13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Feb 21 * Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 54,000-0,55,000 versus 56,000-0,57,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,712 versus 680-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,732.00 At 1200 local time 3,724.00 Previous close 3,734.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 21 February 2013 15:01:07RTRS {C}ENDS