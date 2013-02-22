* Castor seed future March contract eased due to profit selling at higher level. June contract opened today which also witnessed weak trend due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,542.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,565.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,735.00 3,909.00 High 3,756.00 3,925.00 Low 3,703.00 3,895.00 Close 3,719.00 3,900.00 Previous close 3,730.00 ----- -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:01 22Feb13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- February 22 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 57,000-0,58,000 versus 54,000-0,55,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,713 versus 685-0,712 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,735.00 At 1220 local time 3,732.00 Previous close 3,730.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 22 February 2013 16:01:49RTRS {C}ENDS