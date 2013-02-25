* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,522.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,535.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,680.00 n.q. High 3,708.00 n.q. Low 3,651.00 n.q. Close 3,696.00 n.q. Previous close 3,692.00 3,900.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:09 25Feb13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- February 25 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 69,000-0,70,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 677-0,706 versus 680-0,707 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,680.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 3,663.00 n.q. Previous close 3,692.00 3,900.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 25 February 2013 16:09:14RTRS {C}ENDS