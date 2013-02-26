* Castor seed future March contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,525.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,522.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,694.00 n.q. High 3,759.00 n.q. Low 3,683.00 n.q. Close 3,755.00 n.q. Previous close 3,696.00 3,900.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:55 26Feb13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Feb 26 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 69,000-0,70,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,702 versus 677-0,706 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,694.00 n.q. At 1145 local time 3,714.00 n.q. Previous close 3,696.00 3,900.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 26 February 2013 14:55:57RTRS {C}ENDS