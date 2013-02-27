* Castor seed future March contract spurted up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,724 versus 680-0,702 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,762.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,850.00 n.q. Previous close 3,755.00 3,900.00