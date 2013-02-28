* Castor seed future March contract firmed up due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,630.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,577.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,875.00 n.q. High 3,915.00 n.q. Low 3,842.00 n.q. Close 3,860.00 n.q. Previous close 3,850.00 3,900.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 19:42 28Feb13 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- february 28 * Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 75,000-0,76,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 705-0,745 versus 685-0,724 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,875.00 n.q. At 1245 local time 3,872.00 n.q. Previous close 3,850.00 3,900.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Thursday, 28 February 2013 19:42:19RTRS {EN}ENDS