UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 80,000-0,81,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,739 versus 705-0,745 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,840.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,838.00 n.q. Previous close 3,860.00 3,900.00
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.