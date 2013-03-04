* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 80,000-0,81,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 683-0,715 versus 690-0,718 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,801.00 n.q. At 1200 local time 3,790.00 n.q. Previous close 3,809.00 4,017.00