* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,575.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,595.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,801.00 n.q. High 3,817.00 n.q. Low 3,774.00 n.q. Close 3,781.00 n.q. Previous close 3,809.00 4,017.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:28 04Mar13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Mar 04 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 80,000-0,81,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 683-0,715 versus 690-0,718 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,801.00 n.q. At 1200 local time 3,790.00 n.q. Previous close 3,809.00 4,017.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 04 March 2013 14:28:19RTRS {C}ENDS