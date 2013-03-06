* Castor seed future March-June contracts firmed up due to speculative buying enquiries. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,545.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,535.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,756.00 4,000.00 High 3,820.00 4,010.00 Low 3,740.00 3,960.00 Close 3,759.00 3,960.00 Previous close 3,756.00 3,956.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 80,000-0,81,000 versus 84,000-0,85,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-0,712 versus 675-0,711 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,756.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,802.00 n.q. Previous close 3,756.00 3,956.00