* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades on speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-0,725 versus 680-0,719 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,820.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 3,830.00 n.q. Previous close 3,806.00 4,005.00