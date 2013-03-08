* Castor seed future March-June contracts moved up further due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,610.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,565.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,820.00 4,031.00 High 3,900.00 4,065.00 Low 3,780.00 4,020.00 Close 3,832.00 4,037.00 Previous close 3,806.00 4,005.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:05 08Mar13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Mar 08 * Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades on speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-0,725 versus 680-0,719 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,820.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 3,830.00 n.q. Previous close 3,806.00 4,005.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 08 March 2013 15:05:39RTRS {C}ENDS