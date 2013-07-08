* Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,665-0,690 versus 0,655-0,685 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,790.00 At 1215 local time 3,823.00 Previous close 3,787.00