* Castor seed future September contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,485.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,477.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,790.00 High 3,805.00 Low 3,752.00 Close 3,777.00 Previous close 3,794.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:55 09Jul13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- July 09 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 42,000-0,43,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,696 versus 665-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,790.00 At 1225 local time 3,765.00 Previous close 3,794.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 09 July 2013 15:55:31RTRS {C}ENDS