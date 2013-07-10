* Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,698 versus 0,665-0,696 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,779.00 At 1215 local time 3,780.00 Previous close 3,777.00