Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-July 13
* Castor seed future September contract eased due to lack of speculative
buying interest.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,447.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,477.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Open 3,720.00
High 3,726.00
Low 3,701.00
Close 3,713.00
Previous close 3,723.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to
lack of speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
22,000-0,23,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
660-0,681 versus 665-0,690 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,720.00
At 1205 local time 3,717.00
Previous close 3,723.00