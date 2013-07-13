Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-July 13 * Castor seed future September contract eased due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,447.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,477.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,720.00 High 3,726.00 Low 3,701.00 Close 3,713.00 Previous close 3,723.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 22,000-0,23,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,681 versus 665-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,720.00 At 1205 local time 3,717.00 Previous close 3,723.00