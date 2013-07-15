* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,470.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,447.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,720.00 High 3,770.00 Low 3,715.00 Close 3,748.00 Previous close 3,713.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 17:59 15Jul13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Jul 15 * Castor seed future September contract opened firm and improved further in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,660-0,690 versus 0,660-0,681 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,720.00 At 1210 local time 3,758.00 Previous close 3,713.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 15 July 2013 17:59:25RTRS {C}ENDS