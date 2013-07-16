* Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 40,000-0,41,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,690 versus 660-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,740.00 At 1220 local time 3,752.00 Previous close 3,748.00