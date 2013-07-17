* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a slightly weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,682 versus 665-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,724.00 At 1210 local time 3,730.00 Previous close 3,726.00