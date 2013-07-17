* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,452.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,470.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,724.00 High 3,739.00 Low 3,680.00 Close 3,684.00 Previous close 3,726.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:38 17Jul13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- July 17 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a slightly weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,682 versus 665-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,724.00 At 1210 local time 3,730.00 Previous close 3,726.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 17 July 2013 16:38:15RTRS {C}ENDS