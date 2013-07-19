* Castor seed future September contract moved up due to spaculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,450.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,452.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,700.00 High 3,730.00 Low 3,668.00 Close 3,725.00 Previous close 3,697.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:31 19Jul13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- July 19 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 35,000-0,36,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,680 versus 655-0,685 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,700.00 At 1210 local time 3,724.00 Previous close 3,697.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 19 July 2013 16:31:40RTRS {C}ENDS