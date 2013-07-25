* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 30,000-0,31,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-0,678 versus 650-0,675 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,570.00 At 1215 local time 3,509.00 Previous close 3,579.00