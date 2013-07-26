Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-July 26 * Castor seed future September contract moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,332.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,407.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,450.00 High 3,480.00 Low 3,374.00 Close 3,456.00 Previous close 3,478.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 26 * Castor seed future September contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 20,000-0,21,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 640-0,670 versus 645-0,678 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,450.00 At 1215 local time 3,408.00 Previous close 3,478.00