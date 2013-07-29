* Castor seed future September contract declined sharly due to heavy selling
pressure from bear operators.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,340.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,347.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Open 3,422.00
High 3,428.00
Low 3,325.00
Close 3,325.00
Previous close 3,434.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to
selling pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,640-0,665 versus 0,640-0,660 previous
