* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,625-0,660 versus 0,640-0,665 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,280.00 At 1220 local time 3,315.00 Previous close 3,325.00