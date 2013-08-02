* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,645-0,680 versus 0,640-0,672 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,504.00 At 1215 local time 3,466.00 Previous close 3,498.00