* Castor seed future September contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a nearly steady note due to alternate bouts of buying and selling. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,372.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,350.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,504.00 High 3,540.00 Low 3,418.00 Close 3,497.00 Previous close 3,498.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:55 02Aug13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Aug 02 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,645-0,680 versus 0,640-0,672 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,504.00 At 1215 local time 3,466.00 Previous close 3,498.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 02 August 2013 15:55:57RTRS {C}ENDS