BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 07,000-0,08,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,678 versus 645-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,490.00 At 1210 local time 3,499.00 Previous close 3,497.00
Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshay Enterprises - Mumbai