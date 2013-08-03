* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 07,000-0,08,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,678 versus 645-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,490.00 At 1210 local time 3,499.00 Previous close 3,497.00