Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-August 5
* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying
support.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,372.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,400.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Open 3,520.00
High 3,600.00
Low 3,504.00
Close 3,566.00
Previous close 3,512.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 5
* Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
16,000-0,17,000 versus 07,000-0,08,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
640-0,680 versus 650-0,678 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,520.00
At 1210 local time 3,596.00
Previous close 3,512.00