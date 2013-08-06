* Castor seed future September contract lost its early gain and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,397.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,372.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,575.00 High 3,619.00 Low 3,555.00 Close 3,559.00 Previous close 3,566.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:32 06Aug13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Aug 06 * Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,645-0,690 versus 0,640-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,575.00 At 1230 local time 3,580.00 Previous close 3,566.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 06 August 2013 14:32:34RTRS {C}ENDS