Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-August 7 * Castor seed future September contract increased due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,402.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,397.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,565.00 High 3,632.00 Low 3,535.00 Close 3,625.00 Previous close 3,559.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 7 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 25,000-0,26,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,692 versus 645-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,565.00 At 1215 local time 3,553.00 Previous close 3,559.00