* Castor seed future September contract declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,440.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,442.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,640.00 High 3,647.00 Low 3,552.00 Close 3,559.00 Previous close 3,623.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:58 13Aug13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 13 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a strong note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 25,000-0,26,000 versus 24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,698 versus 655-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,640.00 At 1215 local time 3,588.00 Previous close 3,623.00