* Castor seed future September contract dropped further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,420.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,440.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,554.00 High 3,575.00 Low 3,507.00 Close 3,539.00 Previous close 3,559.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:49 14Aug13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 14 * Castor seed future September contract opened weak and moved down further in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 26,000-0,27,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,695 versus 655-0,698 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,554.00 At 1215 local time 3,528.00 Previous close 3,559.00