* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 30,000-0,31,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,703 versus 645-0,697 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,620.00 At 1210 local time 3,585.00 Previous close 3,606.00